Vaping companies will not sell products in NC while lawsuits move through courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several e-cigarette companies will not be selling vaping products in North Carolina while lawsuits work through the court system, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
VapeCo Distribution has agreed not to sell its products, and temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions are banning Electronic Tobacconist, Electric Lotus, Direct eLiquid, and Beard Vape from selling products in the state while litigation is underway.
"We are only beginning to see the harmful, even deadly health impacts vaping has on young people," said Stein in a statement. "I'm pleased that the courts have shut these companies down while the cases continue. I will do everything in my power to protect our kids from any illegal business practices."
Stein sued the companies under the North Carolina Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act, claiming the companies are targeting children.
Attorneys for other companies named in the suits, Tinted Brew, Juice Man, Eonsmoke, and VapeCo are trying to get their cases moved to federal court.
Stein is asking the courts to permanently shut down sales from these companies in North Carolina.
Also Monday, supermarket chain Kroger and drugstore chain Walgreens announced that they would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at their stores nationwide, citing an uncertain regulatory environment.
