Vaping worse for heart health than cigarettes, American Heart Association study suggests

E-cigarettes could be worse for your heart than regular cigarettes.

The American Heart Association is presenting two new studies at its upcoming 'Scientific Sessions' meeting.

The key findings are that vaping has an unhealthy effect on heart-disease factors, including glucose and cholesterol levels.

Researchers also said using e-cigs appears to decrease blood flow to the heart more so than tobacco cigarettes.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration said it is meeting with vaping industry representatives this week to discuss regulations.
