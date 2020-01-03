Health & Fitness

'Very disturbing:' Another carbon monoxide scare at McDougald Terrace

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new scare Friday as health and safety concerns continue to plague McDougald Terrace.

Children and two women were seen scurrying out of their apartment as a carbon monoxide alarm was heard going off in the background. EMS and firefighters went inside with CO detectors.

"It's very disturbing. I'm very sad," said resident Ashley Canady.



The Durham Fire Department said it was called to the housing units Friday afternoon after one person started feeling sick and a carbon monoxide alarm was signaling a problem.

The city said officials checked and there was no reading of the poisonous gas in the air.

The patient was treated on-scene.

The incident came a day after a heated community meeting where residents vented their fears and frustrations to Durham Housing Authority officials.

"It still saddens me that people aren't taking this serious and this is something that's very, very serious," Canady said.

The Durham Housing Authority oversees several properties across the Bull City. There are five affordable housing complexes and 17 public housing sites.

McDougald Terrace holds the distinction of being the city's oldest and largest public-housing community.

ABC11 reached out to DHA about what is being done next. We are waiting to hear back.

Residents want city and county leaders to get involved.

"Would you want to live in these conditions? Would you want your children and grandchildren to live in this condition? This is unacceptable," Canady said.

Residents are planning to again rally at the upcoming council meeting Monday.
