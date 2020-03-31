Wake County Meals on Wheels launches Frozen Meal Delivery program

Meals on Wheels serves an incredibly vulnerable population and is often the primary lifeline delivering so much more than just a meal, especially in uncertain times.Across Wake County, they are monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and taking precautions to protect these high-risk individuals while preparing for increased demand and new ways of delivering services.As of Tuesday, they officially launched their newly adapted Frozen Meal Delivery program servicing home-bound older adults, persons with disabilities and seniors who typically congregate at one of the 8 senior centers they service across the county.Each Frozen Meal Box contains 5 nutritious frozen meals, sealed and ready to be reheated in the microwave.This updated delivery model ensures we minimize contact with all participants while still delivering on a much needed service.Joselle Torres, Development Officer for Meals on Wheels of Wake County said that "Meals on Wheels had 75 volunteers come together today that delivered 7,000 meals for 1,400 vulnerable seniors."The logistics, time and energy to put on such an endeavor takes tremendous heart and dedication.Meals on Wheels has also established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help meet the increased demand for nutritious meals which keep our seniors safe and healthy. Donated funds will replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors and support timely distribution of science-based information needed to ensure safe care for all.