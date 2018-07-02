Wake County woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3693081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wake County woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help