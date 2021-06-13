Coronavirus

Wake County 18-year-old trying to bring back summer to Triangle communities hit hardest by COVID-19

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake County 18-year-old educating NC communities hit hard by COVID

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Wake County teenager is on a mission to bring summer back by educating North Carolina communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ive Jones graduated from Apex Friendship High School and just finished her freshman year at Princeton University.

Now, Ivey is back home in the Triangle trying to bring back summer to places like McDougald Terrace.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The 18-year-old is on a mission and is going to six different communities in Durham and Wake County that were hardest hit by COVID-19 to hand out masks, vaccine information and sunglasses.



Boosting COVID vaccine access and easing hesitancy in hard-hit southeast Raleigh

The campaign is in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services

"Reaching out and giving back to the community is everything. I like to say...I don't dream of having a dream job or a dream career but I dream of truly helping people in the best way I can...that's my life goal," said Jones.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamwake countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinewake county newsmcdougald terracedurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Everything you need to know about Your Shot at $1 Million
Teen who survived COVID after lung transplant encourages shot
YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson for COVID-19 'misinformation'
NC eyes door-to-door approach to get low-income residents vaccinated
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in fiery Fayetteville crash: Police
NC plantation cancels event depicting slave owners as fugitives
Knightdale police looking to ID greenway trail assault suspect
Advocates seek justice in the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
What mom, daughter did with 80,000 penny child support payment
Greenville police office presumed dead after house fire
Soccer player collapses, given chest compressions during Euro 2020 match
Show More
Diver describes near-death experience inside whale's mouth
Alton Sterling's kids accept $4.5M settlement after fatal police shooting
Prosecutors call for innocent man's release from prison, but existing law prevents it
14 hurt, 1 suspect arrested, 1 at large after mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street
NC eyes door-to-door approach to get low-income residents vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News