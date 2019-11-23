WakeMed shares healthy holiday eating tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gearing up for the holiday season can be stressful in a number of ways, but WakeMed is offering help by releasing a "Tips for Holiday Eating" guide to help you get through.Number one: be a picky eater. Experts suggest thinking about the foods you enjoy most during this special time of year and savoring them."If you're going to indulge in sweets or treats, make sure you balance the carbohydrates that you eat, try to have a bite or two of something you enjoy then avoid the sugars or carbs you might have on a regular basis," said Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne an obesity medicine specialist at WakeMed.WakeMed also says not to save yourself for the 'big meal': make sure you have a snack or something to eat before you leave your home.Drinking is another thing to be mindful of."Be careful not to drink your calories," Dr. Lowe-Payne suggests. "Be careful when you drink beverages that they're not sugar-sweetened beverages. Stay focused on ones that have no calories maybe like water that is flavored or sparkling water--something that will allow you to quench your thirst without adding the extra calories."Dr. Lowe-Payne suggests not drinking on an empty stomach because "it can actually cause you to eat more in general."It may be hard during fantastic holiday dinners, but make sure you don't forget to eat your fruits and vegetables."When you start to talk to people and get involved in other activities, distance yourself away from the table where the foods are so you won't feel compelled to eat more," Dr. Lowe-Payne said. "Really re-frame what you think of when you think of a successful event. Is it really about the foods or is it about your friends and your loved ones and being able to spend time with them."WakeMed insists you should put the people in your life first and avoid that stress as much as possible.