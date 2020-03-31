Health & Fitness

Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow spread of COVID-19

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart will begin conducting temperature checks for all of its employees as they arrive to work.

The company said infrared thermometers will be sent to all of its stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs in the next three weeks.

Any workers who have a temperature of over 100 degrees will be asked to return home, the company said. Sick employees can return to work when they've been free of a fever for three days.

Walmart said masks and gloves would also be sent to all of its locations for employees to use, while also practicing social distancing and hand washing.

It's the company's latest move to keep customers and workers safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Walmart, along with Target, Acme and H-E-B in Texas, added sneeze guards to its registers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswalmartcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19 in NC
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Wake County schools move closer to remote learning launch
28 students positive for COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
Show More
2 dead in Johnston County shooting
WEATHER: Rain, cooler temperatures headed our way
Fallen NC trooper remembered at small memorial service
Michael Jordan series on ESPN moved up to April
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
More TOP STORIES News