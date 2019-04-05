Warning issued after 10 infant deaths using Fisher Price Rock N' Play

It's a popular item for parents with newborns, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are warning consumers about the Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play after several deaths when infants rolled over in the product.
The CPSC says it's aware of ten infant deaths in the Rock 'N Play that have occurred since 2015, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained.
All ten infants were three months or older.
Because deaths continue to occur, CPSC is recommending consumers stop the use of the product by three months of age, or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities.
CPSC has previously warned consumers to use restraints in infant inclined sleep products.
Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three-point harness restraint.
CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.
