Health & Fitness

Wasp spray used as meth alternative has caused at least 3 fatal overdoses, West Virginia police say

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. -- People in West Virginia are using a new chemical to gain a methamphetamine-like high: wasp spray.

State police told WCHS that the chemical spray is being used as an alternative form of meth.

On Friday, nearly 30 cans of wasp spray were sold in Boone County alone.

"From what we're being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it once or twice and be fine, but the third time when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you," Sgt. Charles Sutphin said.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps


EMBED More News Videos

Allergist weighs in on how you can help prevent harmful effects from insect stings



That unfortunate fate has been the outcome for at least three people. Officers believe they overdosed after "wasping."

"It's a cheap fix, and you don't know what the overall result of their usage of this is going to be," Sutphin said.

RELATED: Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree

Experts said side effects include erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.

Officials are working to put safety information out to retailers nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest virginiacrimechemicalsmeth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Goat found wandering around Durham
Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender, NC police say
Heat index could top 110 this weekend
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 26 at anime studio
Show More
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
State agency investigating 'Stayumbl' driver for possible insurance fraud
Whiskey to beat the heat? How North Carolinians stayed cool before A/C
Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst
Cancer-stricken Fort Bragg soldier gets encouragement from Trump
More TOP STORIES News