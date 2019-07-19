Health & Fitness

Wasp spray used as meth alternative has caused at least 3 fatal overdoses, West Virginia police say

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. -- People in West Virginia are using a new chemical to gain a methamphetamine-like high: wasp spray.

State police told WCHS that the chemical spray is being used as an alternative form of meth.

On Friday, nearly 30 cans of wasp spray were sold in Boone County alone.

"From what we're being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it once or twice and be fine, but the third time when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you," Sgt. Charles Sutphin said.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps


EMBED More News Videos

Allergist weighs in on how you can help prevent harmful effects from insect stings



That unfortunate fate has been the outcome for at least three people. Officers believe they overdosed after "wasping."

"It's a cheap fix, and you don't know what the overall result of their usage of this is going to be," Sutphin said.

RELATED: Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree

Experts said side effects include erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.

Officials are working to put safety information out to retailers nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest virginiacrimechemicalsmeth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heroic efforts by Raleigh father and son save a drowning grandpa on the NC coast
Family: Autopsy shows man was 'senselessly killed' by Raleigh police
Wendell mom helping crash victim has own car stolen with child inside
'Uncomfortable:' Reaction to Trump rally pours in from across NC
Rough and Rowdy: Some fight for redemption, others worry for safety
Mack to the Future: Can Brown recapture magic at UNC?
Beagles saved from China dog-meat trade arrive in Cary
Show More
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
Minority-owned businesses can compete for Raleigh pop-up storefront
Only in the Triangle: A run past Raleigh's coolest murals
Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency
More TOP STORIES News