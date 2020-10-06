COVID-19 hospitalizations, percentage of positive tests hit highest levels in more than a month

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and 17,092 more completed tests, a sharp decrease in the number of tests completed daily compared to previous days. 33 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The percentage of positive tests climbed to 7.9%, the highest it has been in more than a month. The metric had been hovering between 5 and 6% for several weeks before rising in recent days.
Currently, 1,013 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. Hospitalizations had remained under 1,000 since August 26.
12:45 p.m.
Durham city leaders are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to talk about Halloween guidelines.
Despite rolling back some restrictions, the city remains under a Safer-at-Home Order with many COVID-19 guidelines still in place.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to provide details about restrictions for the Halloween events hosted by the city--including virtual and drive-thru events.
Schewel is also expected to announce the relaxation of some COVID-19 policies, moving the city in line with Gov. Roy Cooper's current executive order.
"We believe Durham's earlier adoption of Stay-At-Home orders and maintaining some stricter actions than the State, have served us well, enabling us to align with the Governor's orders at this time. Our case numbers have fallen and are holding steady with our low number of hospitalized COVID patients," Mayor Steve Schewel said. "As always, we will be keeping a close eye on our case numbers. If we see a significant rise in cases or hospitalizations, we may be forced to go back to some of our earlier restrictions. But we are also very hopeful that our businesses can continue to open up in this step-by-step way to bring our economy back."
11:30 a.m.
Five Wake Forest Fire Department staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighters were assigned to Fire Station No. 2.
Other firefighters at Station No. 2 will be tested today. The station was closed on Saturday for a deep cleaning. Seventeen of Wake Forest's 84 full-time firefighters had to enter quarantine after a firefighter tested positive over the weekend.
"We are continuing to closely monitor conditions and perform contract tracing, so our situation remains fluid," said Fire Chief Ron Early. "We are in close contact with the Wake County Health Department to ensure we are doing all we can to implement control measures to prevent the spread of the virus."
9 a.m.
Durham is also meeting on Tuesday to talk about Halloween guidelines. Mayor Steve Schewel will talk about several scheduled virtual and drive-through Halloween and Fall Festival events hosted by Durham Parks and Recreation.
Schewel will give a press conference at 1 p.m. The Bull City has been under a safer-at-home order since June.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
On Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders are meeting to discuss making possible changes to Halloween events in the city. The state is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows for outdoor venues to welcome guests at a limited capacity, but it remains to be seen what that means for children going door-to-door for candy.
Officials will talk about whether door-to-door trick-or-treating is suitable. The town of Butner has announced they've discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating. Virtual costume contests, carving pumpkins and Halloween scavenger hunts around the house have been mentioned as low-risk alternatives by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also discouraging trick-or-treating this year.
Meetings in Raleigh are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Gov. Cooper and the coronavirus task force will speak at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. His announcement will be carried live on ABC11, ABC11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page.
A drive-thru voter registration drive and COVID-19 testing event is happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deeper Life Church Ministries in Goldsboro.
TUESDAY
4:50 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 192,644 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina, an increase of 8,222 patients from last week.
Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.
The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.
1:20 p.m.
With the recent announcement that outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans in the state of North Carolina may host at 7 percent capacity, NC State has developed its plan for its upcoming October 17 home date with Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State will be able to accommodate roughly 4,000 spectators but no tickets will be sold for the game. Instead, all inventory will be divided among several groups.
Fifty percent of available tickets will go to NC State students with the remaining portion divided in several areas. Student-Athletes and team staff will be allotted guests which will total around 600 tickets.
2020 season ticket-holders who donated to Preserve the Pack will have the opportunity to request tickets based upon campaign tiers. Season ticket-holders will receive direct correspondence from the ticket office.
"We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack," Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience."
At the current time, tickets will only be available to season ticket-holders unless there are additional changes to capacity guidelines set forth by the state of North Carolina.
1:17 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,092 total positive COVID-19 cases, including 18 new ones since Friday.
There have been 21 deaths -- 1.9% of cases -- countywide.
1:10 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said on Twitter that he has not tested positive for COVID-19.
The response on Twitter was prompted by an emailed question to Forest's campaign.
Thanks for the questions @AndySpecht but no, I tested negative a few days ago ahead of my mother visiting. I took the weekend to spend time with my family ahead of the final 30 day push to the election. Have you asked Gov. Cooper the same questions the past 207 days in hiding? pic.twitter.com/CjAunjWe84— Dan Forest (@DanForestNC) October 5, 2020
It comes as several prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, are quarantining after testing positive or being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.
As of Monday, President Trump remains in the hospital. He's been there since Friday undergoing treatments.
Sen. Thom Tillis , R-NC, is isolating at home and feeling better after also testing positive for SARS-CoV2.
12:35 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 12 new cases, bringing the total to 2,360 positive COVID-19 cases. The death toll remains at 27 countywide
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a large increase in COVID-19 cases, correcting a technical issue that occurred Sunday. The state reported 2,258 new cases, however, the agency said some of that data incorporated cases intended to be submitted Sunday.
NCDHHS reported 23,114 more completed tests and a percent positive rate of 6.4%.
Currently, 971 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest the metric has been since the end of August. 92% of hospitals are reporting. In the last 24 hours, 306 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals statewide.
10 a.m.
Duke University reported 10 undergraduate students tested positive in its weekly positive COVID-19 testing.
Duke's report indicates of the 14,554 tests administered to students, faculty and staff from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, there were 20 positive results. The positivity rate for the week was 0.137%. Five graduate/professional students and five faculty/staff also tested positive.
Duke has administered 72,470 tests to students, faculty, and staff since Aug. 2. Ninety five of them have tested positive.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
In Lee County, a group of Kindergarten and first-grade students will report for in-person learning on Monday.
"We are excited to have children returning to the classroom and have planned meticulously over the last several months to ensure a safe and positive experience for everyone," read a statement from the Lee County School district. Other students in the district will continue remote learning.
The county's new Plan B option for high school students will be presented to the Board of Education during its next meeting on Oct. 13.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing comes to Wake Forest this week. Wake County is teaming up with Radeas Labs to offer testing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 5,000 slots are available for testing at Radeas at 907 Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest. Testing is also available at Sunnybrook building parking deck (2925 Holston Lane) in Raleigh.
You can sign up for a test through Wake County's COVID-19 website.
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 610 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 217,496 to date.
NCDHHS said it experience technical issues Sunday which prevented some lab data from being processed. Therefore, cases and test data are lower for Sunday and will be higher Monday because of the issue.
There have been five more deaths, bringing the total to 3,634.
With 91 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations are down 14 to 907.
Officials said 550 ICU and 5,604 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
NCDHHS reported the latest percent positive rate of tests was 6.6% as of Friday.
7:40 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,383,244 reported COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
6:20 p.m.
Two Cumberland County schools will temporarily close for deep cleaning due to COVID-19 concerns 'impacting staff members' at Gallberry Farm Elementary School and Jack Britt High School.
Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 8 the two schools will be closed.
In the meantime, CCS Health Services Department says it will work closely with the Cumberland County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) to personally contact people who may have been exposed.
As of Saturday night, the CCDPH reports a total of 5,661 positive COVID-19 cases and 81 total deaths.
3:50 p.m.
A Wake Forest fire station has closed after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, town officials announced Saturday afternoon.
Out of caution, Station #2 will be closed until further notice as the facility is cleaned. All firefighters in the facility were asked to self-isolate in the meantime.
Wake Forest officials say the positive case will not interrupt fire services in the town.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 216,886.
There have been 21 more deaths throughout the state.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, there are still 921 people in the hospital.
Throughout the state, there are 522 empty ICU and 5,310 empty inpatient hospital beds.
The latest known percent positive test rate for the state is 5.6 percent on Thursday.
11:30 a.m.
According to an ESPN report, New England Patriots quarterback and former Carolina Panther Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots tweeted that one player tested positive Friday night and has been isolated.
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,334,054 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.