North Carolina reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

12:40 p.m.
Seventy-one Ft. Bragg soldiers deployed to McAllen, Texas, to help local hospitals fight COVID-19, according to a news release from Ft. Bragg.
The soldiers are members of the 44th Medical Brigade's 16th Hospital Center, which previously provided relief during the response to Hurricane Marilyn in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Earlier this year, members of the 44th Medical Brigade went to New York City to help build a temporary field hospital for COVID-19 patients in the Javits Convention Center.
"The 528th Field Hospital Center is ready to support Army North in response to the Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA) missions and this pandemic is no different." said Lt. Col. Colin Frament, commander 528th Field Hospital, in a written statement. "We are deploying to provide medical assistance to those hospitals in the McAllen, TX area as they increase their efforts to provide care to COVID-19 patients."
11:30 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the second highest single-day increase in cases so far during the pandemic with 2,160. The highest one-day increase in cases was on July 11 with 2,462 cases.
According to the health department 1,134 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's down 8 from Wednesday but is still the second highest number of hospitalizations so far.
25,665 tests were reported as completed, with 9 percent being positive.
20 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total in the state to 1,588 since the start of the pandemic.
10:15 a.m.
Orange County Schools will not bring students and teachers back into classrooms at the start of the fall semester.
Despite Gov. Roy Cooper leaving the door open for schools to hold a mixture of in-person and online-only classes, Orange County School Board voted unanimously Thursday morning to start the year with online classes only.
Students will spend at least the first four weeks doing virtual learning, but that could be extended if needed. FULL STORY.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
School districts in the area are looking into their plans for the upcoming school year after Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled his school recommendations Tuesday. The districts have meetings with parents and community members scheduled for Thursday.
Durham Public Schools is looking to place year-round students on a traditional calendar. In Orange County, administrators are expected to discuss the superintendent's plan for remote learning for the first few weeks of the school year. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board will discuss its remote learning plan as well on Thursday.
In Wake County, the district is seeing a big increase in its virtual academy enrollment. The online-only school option has gotten more than 30,000 applications. An open house on the academy is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on YouTube. Parents can submit questions in advance.
The city of Raleigh is handing out free face masks Thursday. You can pick up a mask at Raleigh Fire Station 7 (2100 Glascock Street) or Raleigh Fire Station 10 (2711 Sanderford Road) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wake County identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a residential care facility in Garner. Three employees at the Strategic Behavioral Center tested positive for the virus.
Officials said nearly 400,000 people visited Cape Hatteras National Seashore in June, the second-highest total for the month in the history of the park and coming despite the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release from the seashore on Wednesday says 399,364 people visited the park last month, which was an increase of almost 4% over June 2019.
WEDNESDAY
7:15 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 4,788 total COVID-19 cases, up 67 from Tuesday.
5:11 p.m.
Wake County health officials identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a residential care facility in Garner.
Officials said three staff members at the Strategic Behavioral Center, located at 3200 Waterfield Drive, tested positive.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people-- residents or employees-- testing positive for the virus.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County surpassed the 8,000 mark of total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday evening.
Wake County health officials report 8,096 total cases of COVID-19, up 231 from Tuesday. Eighty-three total people have died from the virus.
1:31 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 33 new cases, which bring the total to 1,262 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been eight deaths in the county.
1:19 p.m.
A North Carolina inmate has died from COVID-19 complications.
The man, who was housed at Albemarle Correctional Institution, died at a hospital as a result of existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.
The patient, who was in his late 50s, was hospitalized July 8 and wwas confirmed positive on July 11. His condition declined and he died Tuesday.
"His death is a tragedy, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority."
It's the sixth COVID-19 related death at a state prison.
12:20 p.m.
High school sports have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCHSAA announced Wednesday that no fall sports would begin before Sept. 1. Also, for the first five days of the 2020-21 school year, all sport activities will be paused, to allow students and school staff to focus on the start of school.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the delayed start to sports is just the latest plan and could be changed if/when the situation changes.
"We acknowledge that playing certain sports are more problematic at any time without a vaccine; however, we remain in consultation with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) members, and they believe we can and should offer a sports program, with all necessary modifications, delays, etc. In the coming weeks, we will continue working with the SMAC as we plan our next steps for the fall, as well as determining when equipment could be shared-i.e. balls- and/or if we can move into Phase 2 of the summer workouts/conditioning," Tucker said in a statement.
12:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported a new record high number of hospitalizations with 1,142 currently hospitalized. That's up 33 from Tuesday.
4,615 inpatient beds and at least 425 ICU beds are still available across the state.
16 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,568.
NCDHHS reported 1,782 new cases and 26,222 confirmed tests.
According to the health department, 45 percent of cases in the state are in people ages 25 to 49.
The percent of positive tests fell to 8 percent on Wednesday for the first time since July 8.
11:30 a.m.
Walmart announced it would require all shoppers to wear face coverings when inside any of its stores.
That mandate includes all Walmart and Sam's Club locations--making this the largest retail face covering mandate to date.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity.
Gov. Roy Cooper had previously told school districts to plan for that scenario, and Tuesday he made it official. However, he did say that school districts had the discretion to go entirely online, if the district thought that worked best for all of their students.
"There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools," Gov. Cooper said. "We know schools will look a lot different this year. They have to be safe and effective."
The mixture of online and in-person classes will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.
North Carolina State Fair officials are watching COVID-19 trends to make a decision on possibly canceling the fair, which hasn't happened in more than 75 years. Over the last 10 years, 18 million people have attended the fair.
"There are thousands of individuals and organizations and businesses that depend on the North Carolina State Fair to make revenue," State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton said.
Texas recently canceled its state fair.
North Carolina's highest court has blocked temporarily a judge's ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina's bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 executive order.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court granted the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring COVID-19 under control. The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale's order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now.