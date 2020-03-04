WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus NC: Wake County leaders to discuss safety response after first positive COVID-19 case

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County health officials will talk more about the threat of coronavirus at a 12:30 p.m. press conference that will be streamed live on ABC11.com.
The press conference comes less than 24 hours after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a patient in Wake County had tested positive for the virus.
The Wake County man is currently in home quarantine after contracting the virus in Seattle, Washington, and flying back to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in late February. The man visited a nursing home in Seattle that is linked to seven deaths related to COVID-19, the proper name for the new coronavirus strain that is spreading around the world.
On Tuesday, Rev. Msgr. David D. Brockman told members of the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh that holy communion would be put on hold in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. In an email, Brockman also asked members to refrain from shaking hands.
"With the single occurrence of coronavirus reported today in Wake County, I am temporarily suspending the distribution of Holy Communion under both species at Mass at the Cathedral and at Sacred Heart and I also ask that the faithful when expressing the Sign of Peace at Mass, do not extend their hands to those in the Assembly around them, but simply turn and say "Peace be with you."
Gov. Cooper says a task force has assembled and state agencies are working with local health departments.
This year's International Festival of Raleigh, scheduled for this weekend, was canceled due to the coronavirus risks.
"I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared," Cooper said.
COVID-19 Timeline
The infected patient flew into RDU on Feb. 22. Health experts have not released which exact flight or airline the patient was on.
RDU said the patient was not exhibiting symptoms while traveling, and thus was not identified as a risk to other passengers.
North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen said HHS would contact passengers who came in contact with the infected patient and check for signs of COVID-19.
Cohen said the infected patient is currently quarantined at home and is not expected to need hospital care.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Tilson said most people who develop COVID-19 symptoms do not have major complications from the disease.
"What we are finding is that for COVID-19, the vast majority of people--more than 80 percent--have minor symptoms," Tilson said.
Currently, the World Health Organization reports the global mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4 percent. But Tilson said she expects that number will drop over time.
"Older people, with underlying health conditions, seem to be at higher risk," Tilson said. "We see that children seem to fare very well. Only about 1 percent of the cases have been identified in children and seem to fare very well."
