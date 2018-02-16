FLU PREVENTION

Wayne County Health Department to offer free flu shots

The Wayne County Health Department is offering "Free Flu Friday" every Friday until flu shots run out.

As of Friday morning, the department had just over 200 shots.

Free Flu Friday is every Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 301 North Herman Street in Goldsboro.

Supplies are on a first come first serve basis.

On Friday, Ralph Grover Sr, 63, rolled up to the department on his Harley motorcycle on a flu shot mission.

"Gotta have it!" Grover said chuckling while he filled out a form.

Davin Madden, Director of the Wayne County Health Department, said they anticipate having enough shots to last a few Fridays.

The state of North Carolina has not been immune to the grips of the flu.

Since October 1, 2017, 165 people have died, 17 between February 4 and 10.

Those who would like a free flu shot from the Wayne County Department are encouraged to fill out a form online and bring in a printed copy.
