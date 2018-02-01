ABC11 TOGETHER

Wear red and raise awareness of heart disease in women

EMBED </>More Videos

Go Red Heart Screenings at Crabtree Valley Mall, February 3 from 11am-3pm. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Heart disease is the leading killer of women in the United States, with one of every three women dying of cardiovascular disease. That is why the American Heart Association has designated the first Friday in February as National Wear Red Day. It's an effort to increase women's awareness of their risk of heart disease.

On Saturday, February 3, the American Heart Association is sponsoring Triangle Go Red for Women Health Screening and Hemline for Hearts. The event takes place in the center promotional court at Crabtree Valley Mall from 11am to 3pm. Participants can learn hands-only CPR, get free heart screenings and learn heart disease prevention tips from the American Heart Association.
Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthabc11 togethergo red for womenheart disease
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News