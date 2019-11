For this weekend showcase, ABC11 speaks Blue Cross Blue Shield NC. They give a great overview of Medicare and what to consider when choosing a plan that works for you. Open Enrollment is open until December 7th so it's a great time to review and make any necessary changes.Tune in Saturday, November 16th at 9:55 AM.To learn more, visit www.bluecrossnc.com/shop-plans/find-medicare-plan-thats-right-you