UnitedHealthcare community health program grants $1 million; 6 North Carolina organizations awarded

UnitedHealthcare's Empowering Healthy program is committed to "redefining access and addressing social determinants of health" which is especially timely with the pandemic. They recently awarded grants to 6 North Carolina community-based health care programs, totaling $1 million.
Tune in this Saturday, August 29th at 9:55 AM for the Weekend Showcase where UnitedHealthcare will be sharing more about their grant winners and the amazing impact this program has been having in North Carolina communities. Check back in here, where the full showcase will also be added here after airing.
This Weekend Showcase features:
- Anita Bachmann, CEO, UnitedHealthcare North Carolina Community & State Plan
- Susan Pettengill, Vice President, Health Living for the YMCA of the Triangle
For many pandemic resources, visit: UnitedHealthcare COVID-19 Resource Center.
