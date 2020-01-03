Health & Fitness

'We're humans, too:' McDougald Terrace residents vent to DHA over carbon monoxide, other concerns

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a tense meeting, residents of McDougald Terrace aired their concerns and frustrations to the Durham Housing Authority on Thursday.

Because so many people took to the podium at Burton Magnet Elementary School, it was a long meeting, lasting more than two hours.

Residents voiced their concerns not just about carbon monoxide, but about rats, mold and the need for critical repairs.

They called on the DHA to step it up.

"We feel like it's a complete mismanagement of the properties out here," One resident said. "We don't feel like they would want their children living in these circumstances."



Nearly two dozen people marched from the playground to the podium to make their voices heard about the dangerous carbon monoxide scares.

"I'm scared because I have two other kids and I don't even sleep at night," one woman said.

A male resident told officials: "We're not asking for no handouts, we're asking to survive."



Durham Housing Authority announced the findings of its three-day, door-to-door carbon monoxide inspection.

According to Anthony Scott with DHA, 228 CO detectors were replaced or installed, monitors were moved to lower locations "in accordance with current best practices," and 417 smoke detectors were replaced or installed.

ABC11 obtained copies of the inspection report and found disturbing details.

Four people had elevated levels of carbon monoxide, while six apartments had elevated readings. In the email, the Durham fire chief noted that he saw first-hand that residents used stoves to heat their homes -- a huge CO no-no. One resident said she felt she had no choice.

"I called because my pilot was out, I called, I want to say somewhere in November to tell them my pilot was out," the woman told DHA. "I have kids. I'm not going to let them freeze to death because somebody can't come today. It took about three or four days, and I had to use my oven because it was cold."



The meeting, slated for just an hour, went on for nearly two as residents lined up to lean into DHA. Though many were concerned about carbon monoxide, others were simply worried about surviving.

"We live in the projects, but we're humans, too," one woman said.

"We're dealing with an infrastructure that is outdated," added another resident.

Federal and state authorities are looking into the situation. For residents, Thursday's meeting won't be the last. DHA has agreed to meet with them weekly to address concerns.
