Coronavirus

1 in 3 COVID-19 outpatients suffer prolonged illness, CDC report says

By
A new report by the Centers for Disease Control states that nearly a third of COVID-19 patients who didn't require hospitalization still suffer prolonged symptoms weeks after diagnosis.

Around a third of 274 symptomatic outpatients interviewed said their health had not returned to normal within two to three weeks of being tested. That includes one in five young adults, around 18 to 34 years old, with no underlying health conditions who said their health had not returned to normal.

Seventy-one percent of COVID outpatients reported fatigue as a prolonged symptom, while 61% reported a cough, and another 61% reported headaches.

SEE RELATED STORY: Study looking into T cells and how they may offer protection against COVID-19

In contrast, the CDC study noted that nearly 90% of flu outpatients recovered within two weeks of having a positive test result.

The study also stated that older age and underlying health conditions associated with COVID hospitalizations were also associated with prolonged illness in COVID-19 outpatients.

"The best thing that all of us can still continue to do is practice all the usual public health safety measures that have been recommended," said Dr. Prathit Arun Kulkarni, an assistant professor of medicine in infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. "We don't know what the long-term symptoms might look like even for people with mild to moderate forms of the infection."

SEE RELATED STORY: COVID-19 deaths taking a devastating toll on nursing homes

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcfluillnesscoronavirus helpcoronavirushospitalsmedical researchstudydoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Republicans tuck $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy, NC Biotech
COVID-19 Latest: State Fair announcement at 10 a.m.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Latest: State Fair announcement at 10 a.m.
Cooper announces order that will halt alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form in next 48 hours
Wegmans' 2nd Triangle location opens Wednesday
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Dozens repaint vandalized mural surrounding Market House
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy, NC Biotech
Show More
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition
Barbie unveils political line of dolls
Starbucks bringing back Pumpkin Spice Latte
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Cumberland Co.
Tips on establishing your back-to-school routine
More TOP STORIES News