Caring for loved ones: What you can do to help people with dementia

The most recent had a tragic end. Investigators found the body of 79-year-old Annette McBroom just 300 feet from her home in a ravine.
"Care giving is one of the toughest things we do for our loved ones," said Heather Hooper, executive director of the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina.
Annette had wandered off as had Maryanne Rosenman back in August near home in Chapel Hill. Rosenman amazingly was found alive in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area.
"It may not be far but it could be that one time where it turns into a tragic situation," said Hooper, who notes that 60 percent of people living with the disease wander off. "Knowing this we want people to be prepared."
She suggests:
"Having your system and your village in place to help you care for that loved one-no one can do it alone," Hooper said.
She stressed folks with dementia should always have "some" kind of identification at all times -- ideally one that comes with a GPS tracker.
"Putting names and labels in their clothing so that if they are prone to wandering at least some of that information is there," she said.
Hooper also recommends enrolling in Project Lifesaver--an organization designed for 'at risk' individuals who are prone to wandering behavior.
If enrolled, you wear a device on your wrist or ankle. It emits a frequency signal and if you go missing, first responders can immediately respond to the wanderer's area.
The Dementia Alliance said "lots of technology" can go a long way to helping. There's also something simple you can do
"Making our neighbors aware that, 'Hey mom or dad has dementia, they can be prone to wandering, would you let me know if you ever see mom or dad'" Hooper said.