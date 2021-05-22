COVID-19 vaccine

Wheels Fun Park in Durham holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach youth

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wheels Fun Park holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach Durham youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kalani Raynor felt it was her turn to step right up Saturday and get her COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm nervous, but I know it's going to benefit me and other people," said the 14-year-old high school freshman from Burlington.


She got over her fears at Wheels Family Fun Park where Duke Health held a walk-in family-friendly clinic.

The goal was to reach a younger population now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

There was music, raffles and a chance to meet Durham Parks and Recreation mascot 'Parkson Rex.'

"So far everyone is really happy to be here," said Natalie Krohl, team leader of the clinic. "We have a real positive vibe at this clinic. We're here Monday through Fridays on most days."

Wheels was sold at the end of last year. It was known as the go-to place for a skate, take out a go-kart or even play some mini-golf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamvaccineschildren's healthcovid 19 vaccinedurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Side effects, mistrust top reasons NC residents are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine
Swipe right? White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccinations
Raleigh testing company gets CDC contract to track COVID variants
Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up litter along Raleigh roads
Off-balanced officiating leaves Canes frustrated after Game 3
Sister of child shot in CA describes little brother's final moments
Mother charged in 4-year-old's death after remains found in NC home
WEATHER: Hot Tomorrow, Few Storms Monday
6-year-old boy dies after being shot during CA road rage incident
Subtropical Storm Ana is 1st named system of 2021 season
Show More
Health care worker staffing shortage only made worse by pandemic
Carolina Hurricanes fall 5-4 to Nashville Predators in 2OT
Construction begins to restore Godwin pond's historic beauty
Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House
NC reinstates work-search requirements for unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News