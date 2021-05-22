Wheels Fun Park in Durham holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kalani Raynor felt it was her turn to step right up Saturday and get her COVID-19 vaccine."I'm nervous, but I know it's going to benefit me and other people," said the 14-year-old high school freshman from Burlington.She got over her fears at Wheels Family Fun Park where Duke Health held a walk-in family-friendly clinic.The goal was to reach a younger population now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.There was music, raffles and a chance to meet Durham Parks and Recreation mascot 'Parkson Rex.'"So far everyone is really happy to be here," said Natalie Krohl, team leader of the clinic. "We have a real positive vibe at this clinic. We're here Monday through Fridays on most days."Wheels was sold at the end of last year. It was known as the go-to place for a skate, take out a go-kart or even play some mini-golf.