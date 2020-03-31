BETHESDA, Md. -- The top infectious disease doctor in the United States said the White House Coronavirus Task Force is discussing whether the general public should be wearing masks.
"The idea of getting a much more broad community-wide use of masks outside of the health care setting is under very active discussion," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci told CNN the issue of facial coverings would be discussed at Tuesday's task force meeting, but that determination could only come when there are enough for health care workers.
"(The) thing that has inhibited that a bit is to make sure that we don't take away the supply of masks from the health care workers who need them, but when we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation of using masks," he said. "We're not there yet, but I think we're close to coming to some determination."
Health officials previously said sick people should wear masks, but it was not advised that the general public wear them.
Hospitals nationwide are seeking additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their workers, as the COVID-19 pandemic hits hard.
Fauci also said he anticipates a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall, but said if it did happen, the U.S. would be better prepared than during the first wave.
White House Coronavirus Task Force considers new guidance on public wearing masks, Dr. Fauci says
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News