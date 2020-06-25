Coronavirus

When there's a coronavirus vaccine, who will get it first?

Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed.

About a dozen different vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide, including in Britain, China and the U.S. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

Several wealthy countries have already ordered millions of doses of those experimental vaccines.

Britain and the U.S., for example, have invested in a vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca. If it works, U.K. politicians have said Britons will be vaccinated with it. The U.S. expects to start stockpiling it this fall and also has invested in other vaccine candidates.

Groups including the vaccine alliance GAVI are also working to buy doses for poor countries and AstraZeneca has agreed to license its vaccine to India's Serum Institute for the production of 1 billion doses. The World Health Organization is drafting guidelines for the ethical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

How vaccines are distributed within a country will vary. Last week, U.S. officials said they were developing a tiered system for that. The system would likely prioritize groups at greatest risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and key workers.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
LATEST: Lt. Gov. Forest announces plans to sue Gov. Cooper
Afraid to fly? Exclusive look behind United Airlines' COVID-19 safety features
Texas puts reopening on 'pause' as US coronavirus cases surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Lt. Gov. Forest announces plans to sue Gov. Cooper
Wake Co. teacher accused of sexual conduct with multiple students
4 Durham demonstrators arrested for blocking Main Street
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
WEATHER: Showers, storms for some this afternoon
3 NC officers fired over 'extremely racist' rant caught on video
Youth advocates amplify 'defund SRO' message to Durham School leaders
Show More
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Saharan desert dust cloud to arrive over NC this weekend
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
The 411: Cast a line on July 4
More TOP STORIES News