Why use UnitedHealthcare?

Not all Dual Special Needs Plans are the same. At UnitedHealthcare, our goal is to help people live healthier lives. One of the ways we do that is by providing support for individuals to be as independent as possible by coordinating health and wellness services.
Many of our members are low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities under age 65. They often face unique health needs and challenges. Many have a disability, have a cognitive impairment or are in need of in-home care providers, plus a range of doctors and other health services.
Reasons to choose a UnitedHealthcare Dual Special Needs Plan:
- More than 40 years serving members with special needs
- More dual-eligible members in more states than any other health care company
- Members like and keep our dual plans
- We have the confidence of many community organizations who partner with us
- You have our promise and commitment to helping you live a healthier life
For more information, call 1-855-799-3199 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, TTY 711) or visit GetDual.com.
healthhealth caremedicaidmedicarehealth insuranceinsuranceUnited Healthcare Enrollment
