Health & Fitness

Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin -- A woman in Wisconsin who beat COVID-19 is now getting ready to celebrate her 109th birthday.

Ruth Stryzewski spent several weeks in isolation while fighting the virus, but her family said her symptoms were mild.

She didn't require hospitalization and has now totally recovered.

"Remarkably at this age, she was able to fight through that, that horrible virus, and is doing very well today," said Ingrid Garrison, an activities specialist at Parkview Health Center. "She's gaining her strength back and becoming the old Ruth we knew."

Her family and loved ones hope her story of survival will inspire others who may feel a sense of hopelessness.

"God has a plan, and his plan was to help her through this, and there is hope and there's loving and caring people in these nursing home setting," Garrison said. "And all of the front line workers are doing the best they can and rooting for their patients so to speak."

Stryzewski will turn 109 years old on Feb. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinhealthnursing homebirthdaycoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm downtown Raleigh as threats of protests persist
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
Martin Luther King Jr., the focus of many sermons before holiday
LATEST: More than 8M COVID-19 tests completed in NC since March
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Did the Panthers make a mistake letting so many players end up in Buffalo?
Show More
NC village plans to solve homelessness one tiny home at a time
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say
More TOP STORIES News