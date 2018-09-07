Woman says taking selfies saved her life

A woman said taking selfies saved her life.Juanita Branch, 63, told paramedics she thought she was having a stroke after noticing part of her face was drooping.When she arrived at the hospital, she told the doctors about the selfies she had taken.Doctors checked out the timestamps on the photos, which turned out to be crucial information.Because of the timestamp, doctors realized that there was still time to give her a clot-busting drug to aid her recovery.She has improved dramatically and is looking forward to going home from the hospital.