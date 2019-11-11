social security

'Dead' woman cannot buy life-saving medication because insurance was cancelled

By
MAGNOLIA, Texas -- A Texas woman suddenly found out that she didn't have insurance or a bank account.

Sherry Ellis wasn't hacked. She was listed as deceased.

She said it was a mistake by the Social Security Administration, but undoing it has become a big problem.

It all started when the 73-year-old went to the pharmacy to pick up her prescription. That's when she learned she didn't have insurance anymore which she needed to pay for her life-saving medication.

When we asked her how many pills she takes a day, she dumped them out in her hand.

"I take this many. Plus, my vitamins I have to have," Ellis said.

There were nine-and-a-half pills, not including vitamins. Some are for her heart and others for her blood pressure, but the hardest pill to swallow is how much they cost without insurance. She says it's more than $850 a month.

Ellis had Medicare until she was declared dead.

"As far as they're concerned, I am deceased," she said.

She says the Social Security Administration made a mistake by associating her social security number with a death certificate.

Ellis said she paid the Social Security Administration a visit this week.

"'You all used my social security number on a deceased person on their death certificate,'" Ellis recalled. "And I said, 'I am not deceased.'"

That was Monday, Nov. 4. A week later and she is still not "alive" in the eyes of the Social Security Administration.

"Forty-five days I cannot handle because I have to have my medications," Ellis said.

On Thursday, she drove back up to the Social Security Administration office in Conroe, hoping for a quicker fix. They gave her a letter to share with her pharmacy. It said, "Our records incorrectly showed her as deceased. However, we have since found that she is alive."

But Ellis said the letter still didn't work.

"They said, 'I'm sorry, that letter is no good to us. It has to be in the system because that's your insurance in the system,'" Ellis said.

ABC13 in Houston, Texas, reached out to the Social Security Administration who is looking into it, and Ellis just hopes there's a fix soon.

As of Friday, she only had six of her heart medication pills left. That bottle without insurance costs $400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmagnoliasocial security
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Fayetteville woman gets Social Security refund after yearlong delay
Scam alert: Fake calls from the Social Security Administration
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
6 months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Cook Out employees fired after Roxboro officer allegedly denied service
Marine who abandoned NC post suspected in deadly shooting
Roundabout set to open in high-traffic area in Durham
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
Record-breaking cold temps possible this week
Panthers stopped on last play in 24-16 loss to Packers
Show More
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
Hundreds take part in RDC Marathon
Family members identify woman killed in east Raleigh shooting
Man surrenders after Morrisville barricade situation, officials say
Cops help veteran walking 100 miles to doctor's appointment
More TOP STORIES News