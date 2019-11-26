abc11 together

Donation drive aims to provide self-care cosmetics for the less fortunate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Self-care - it's something all women want, including those less fortunate.

"We as women, when we look good and we feel good we can rule the world if we want to, right?" said Angela Padgett, Skin Sense owner.

That's why Skin Sense Day Spa plans to team up with the Women's Shelter for the second year during the Provide to Thrive event on Dec. 5, collecting donations for women in need.

"What they bring in is what you would use every single day that people take for granted: deodorant, toothpaste, wipes. Anything that would make them feel clean, worthy to wash up and start a new day," said Jerri Carter, Women's Center volunteer coordinator.

Last year, with the help of silent auctions, Skin Sense collected about $1,000 in donations and thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, toiletries and products to the Women's Center.

"There are so many needs at our center and without Skin Sense and people like them, we couldn't survive. We couldn't meet the needs of the women," said Nora Robbins, Women's Center development officer.

The center recently added supportive housing on top of their daily intake and apartments for families with special needs. The center will use the donations to improve the quality of life for the women they serve and no donation goes unnoticed.

"No donation is too small. It doesn't matter if you bring in a pack of water. That water will be gone no longer than you set it down," Carter said.

If you want any information on the event or how you can help the Women's Center, visit the site.
