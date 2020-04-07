Coronavirus

World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis

Tuesday, April 7, is World Health Day, and this year, the World Health Organization is asking everyone to thank nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. (Shutterstock)

Tuesday, April 7, is World Health Day, and this year, the World Health Organization is asking everyone to thank nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

WHO designated 2020 the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and in global times of crisis, they are often the first and only point of care in their communities.

"Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response -- providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies. Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response," WHO's website reads.

In the United States, several health care workers have died or become seriously ill. Others are moving to hotels, tents and other temporary housing to protect their loved ones -- even as they risk exposing themselves

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, called health care workers "brave warriors."

"Not only are [they] giving life-saving treatment to people, but every single day, [they're] putting themselves at risk for themselves and their family. I just think that the American public owes a phenomenal debt of gratitude for these people, and they should just salute them in every way you can," he said. "When you see health care workers, just applaud them."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationcoronavirusu.s. & worldnurses
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
LATEST: Wake County reports 325 cases of COVID-19
Raleigh pastor feeds homeless as shelters limit access amid COVID-19
Durham man shares story after mom dies from COVID-19 related illness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County reports 325 cases of COVID-19
Durham man shares story after mom dies from COVID-19 related illness
Raleigh pastor feeds homeless as shelters limit access amid COVID-19
UNC researchers test drug that could treat COVID-19
Models predict when NC could see a peak in COVID-19 cases
Rural hospitals furlough more workers during COVID-19 pandemic
Trump, Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Hackers can target children doing school work online
New t-shirt raises money for laid off NC restaurant workers
Pregnant woman lost nearly everything in Raleigh apartment fire
Toilet paper supply chain remains healthy, grocery expert says
Starting to wear a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
More TOP STORIES News