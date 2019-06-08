Health & Fitness

One million people get STDs every day, World Health Organization reports

The World Health Organization is shedding light on the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

The numbers show more than one million new cases of STDs are contracted every day.

The four infections include Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomoniasis and Syphilis.

That means on average one in every 25 people globally has at least one of these STDs.

The figures were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49. The WHO says that's no substantial decline from their last published data from 2012.

The WHO also says there are more than 376 million new cases annually.

Sexually transmitted infections are transmitted through unprotected vaginal, anal an oral sex. Some are passed from mother to child during childbirth.

Public health experts recommend promoting sexual health education, effective condom use and development of new treatments and diagnostics.
