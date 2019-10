Worms found in broccoli at Wingate University dining hall prompts investigation

WINGATE, N.C. -- Students at a North Carolina university said their dining hall served them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms. WSOC-TV reports several students at Wingate University complained about the dining hall food, prompting the Union County Health Department to investigate.A report from the department says students complained about undercooked food and one student said she saw cafeteria staff drop a cheeseburger on the floor, pick it up and serve it to a student.The department said a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark, to pull the vegetable.The university sent a letter to parents saying Aramark was making changes including additional washing of produce, increasing staff and hiring a new general manager.