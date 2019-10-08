Worms found in broccoli at Wingate University dining hall prompts investigation

WINGATE, N.C. -- Students at a North Carolina university said their dining hall served them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms.
WSOC-TV reports several students at Wingate University complained about the dining hall food, prompting the Union County Health Department to investigate.
A report from the department says students complained about undercooked food and one student said she saw cafeteria staff drop a cheeseburger on the floor, pick it up and serve it to a student.
The department said a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark, to pull the vegetable.
The university sent a letter to parents saying Aramark was making changes including additional washing of produce, increasing staff and hiring a new general manager.
