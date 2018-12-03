Yoga, cardio and Krav Maga: here are Raleigh's top 5 fitness spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking for fitness classes or a self-guided workout.
1. Blue Lotus
Photo: blue lotus/Yelp
Topping the list is Blue Lotus. Located at 401 N. West St., Suite #105, in North Central, it is the highest rated fitness spot in Raleigh, boasting five stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2007, this spot specializes in yoga. It offers daily classes and workshops. The latter category includes Reclaiming Equanimity, a series to quiet the body and still the mind.
Yelper Kaylie C. wrote, "This is such an amazing place. I very much enjoy the variety of yoga styles and commitment to a rounded practice. Blue Lotus is my yoga home in Raleigh."
2. Heat Studios
Photo: kelly c./Yelp
Next up is Hillsborough's Heat Studios, situated at 400 Glenwood Ave. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the gym and yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.
This spot offers personal training and group fitness classes. The five kinds of classes on offer include the signature Heat, Hustle and Flow, Outdoor, Strength and Tabata. Heat Studios is currently offering three personal training sessions for $99.
Yelper Kelly C. wrote, "This class kicked my booty! I mean that in the best way possible. I usually do light cardio and yoga, so doing a class here was a great way to mix up my workout routine."
3. Evolve Movement
Photo: lyndenise b./Yelp
Wade's Evolve Movement, located at 219 Oberlin Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga studio five stars out of 20 reviews.
This spot's offerings include group classes, private sessions, workshops, events, programs for kids and more. Massage sessions are also available. Specializing in yoga, Pilates and gyrotonic movements, Evolve Movement also offers training programs for those interested in becoming instructors.
Yelper Sara J. wrote, "I've been to Evolve for a few yoga and group apparatus pilates classes. It's a very nice studio: clean, attractive, convenient parking and great location. Everyone has been super nice and welcoming."
4. Krav Maga Raleigh
Photo: krav maga raleigh/Yelp
Krav Maga Raleigh, a ten-year fixture for martial arts in Hillsborough, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 731 W. Hargett St. to see for yourself.
Krav Maga, which means contact combat in Hebrew, is a self-defense and fighting system. In addition to its namesake martial art, the gym offers fitness kickboxing.
Yelper Christopher A. wrote, "The instructors are down to earth and more than willing to go at your pace. They go the extra mile to make you feel comfortable while pushing you to your limits physically and mentally."
5. Indigo Hot Yoga Center
Photo: indigo hot yoga center/Yelp
Also over in Hillsborough, check out Indigo Hot Yoga Center, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 1028 Oberlin Road, Suite #244.
Established in 2012, this spot offers hot vinyasa yoga classes (in rooms heated to 105 degrees). Indigo Hot Yoga Center provides rental mats and towels. The drop-in fee for one session is $13 for adults and $9 for students and active military members. Monthly and yearly memberships are also available.
Yelper Scott M. wrote, "The studio is always super clean with nice showers and overall facilities. It offers mats, towels and eye towels at the end of class, which is a great touch for hot yoga. This is the best hot yoga studio in the city."