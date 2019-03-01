HARTLAND, Wisconsin -- Thousand of dogs from across the world are writing letters to a very special little girl.
Emma Mertens is a 7-year-old girl who is fighting a brain tumor, but she's asking for letters from your pups.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Her family says dogs always make her smile, but she's never had a pet.
Now, she's friends with dogs all over the globe. More than 50,000 dogs have written to Emma.
If you and your dog would like to send her a letter, you can do so here: Emma Mertens, P.O. Box 230, Hartland, WI 53029
Young brain tumor patient in Wisconsin wants letters from your dog
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News