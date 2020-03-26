Coronavirus

Crocs offering free shoes to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Those on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

The company introduced a new program called "a free pair for healthcare."

Individual healthcare workers can get a free pair of classic Crocs or "Crocs at work" with free shipping.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of 'be comfortable in your own shoes' applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation's heroes," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "We only have one ask: Share the word to all those in healthcare and please be mindful to allow those who need these most to place their requests. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus."

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirusshoesnursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News