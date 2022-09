ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Club Program will soon hold its annual golf classic.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The H.E.A.R.T.S. Club Program will soon hold its annual golf classic.

The nonprofit organization provides a no-cost outdoor golf experience for children who are receiving treatment at Duke Children's Hospital Pediatric Blood Marrow Transplant Unit.

The event is taking place on October 5th at Hillandale Golf Course.

More information here.