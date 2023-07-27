Heat advisory issued for Friday due to extreme temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hottest temperatures of the year are in store for the next couple days. Friday and Saturday will be ABC11 First Alert Days due to the extreme temperatures.

The temperature is going to be dangerously hot, rising into the upper 90s. The feels like temperature could even rise above 110 degrees for some areas on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will go into effect from 12 p.m - 7 p.m. Friday. Another advisory will likely go into effect Saturday as well.

Central North Carolina is officially in a heat wave -- which is defined as three or more days at 95+ degrees.

Each day will get progressively hotter until a cold front pushes through Sunday, dousing the temperatures back down to the mid 90s and bringing in the chance for isolated severe storms.

SEE ALSO: Local officials want to warn against the dangers from hot cars. On Thursday, they cooked s'mores right inside the dashboard of a car under 30 minutes to show how hot it can get.