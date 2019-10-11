Heavy police presence on Erwin Road near Duke Hospital after shooting, crash

Erwin road closed from research to Douglas as @DurhamPoliceNC investigate shooting. Altercation started at this BP. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QJPPOnZVNQ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 11, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the area around Duke Hospital after a shooting on Erwin Road.It happened near Douglas Street around 3:30 p.m. Durham police said there was also a crash in the area.According to Durham police, one man was in a vehicle in the BP parking lot when shots were fired from another vehicle.The victim's vehicle then rolled onto Erwin Road and hit two other cars. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.A Duke University crime alert email said the suspect took off in a black Jeep.No charges have been filed at this time.Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.