RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are responding to a break-in at Triangle Shooting Academy on Mt. Herman Road on Tuesday morning.
A tactical team has arrived as a precaution in a reported burglary. Police aren't sure if there's anyone inside and haven't made contact with anyone. A call was made to police around 4 a.m. after an alarm went off inside the business.
In September 2018, three people broke into the academy and stole nearly two dozen handguns in less than a minute.
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Possible break-in at Raleigh shooting range prompts heavy police response
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More