Texas police helicopter crashes into apartment building, officer killed

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston police helicopter crashed into a building at an apartment complex early Saturday morning, killing one officer and critically injuring another.

Video captured from the ground shows the aircraft begin to spin out of control just before impact just before 2 a.m.

The aircraft appeared to spin out of control before crashing early Saturday morning.



The aircraft was flying over a bayou where there were reports of bodies in the water when it went down, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Firefighters could be seen working to free the pilot and a technical flight officer from the wreckage.

Crews can be seen working on a Houston Police helicopter that crashed at an apartment complex Saturday morning.



They were flown to a hospital in critical condition, according to Acevedo.

One of the officers later died from their injuries.

"We need prayers for these officers," Acevedo said.

The helicopter crashed into a clubhouse building at the apartment complex and no apartment units were impacted, according to Acevedo.

No one on the ground was hurt.

