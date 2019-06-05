Helicopter rescue goes awry in Arizona

PHOENIX -- Dramatic video shows a helicopter rescue that went awry in Phoenix on Tuesday.A 74-year-old woman was injured during a hike at Piestwa Peak and a chopper was brought in to get her out.When she was loaded into the Stokes basket, it started to spin.The chief pilot for the police department said a line attached to the basket is supposed to keep it from spinning, but that didn't happen in this case.It took about a minute but crews were able to get the basket to stop spinning and transported the woman to the hospital.Officials said the woman was dizzy and nauseated following the rescue but wasn't hurt any further.