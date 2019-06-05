Helicopter rescue goes awry in Arizona

PHOENIX -- Dramatic video shows a helicopter rescue that went awry in Phoenix on Tuesday.

A 74-year-old woman was injured during a hike at Piestwa Peak and a chopper was brought in to get her out.

When she was loaded into the Stokes basket, it started to spin.

The chief pilot for the police department said a line attached to the basket is supposed to keep it from spinning, but that didn't happen in this case.

It took about a minute but crews were able to get the basket to stop spinning and transported the woman to the hospital.

Officials said the woman was dizzy and nauseated following the rescue but wasn't hurt any further.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
helicopterrescueu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills
House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto
Sex offender seen pleasuring himself in truck at Garner intersection
23-year-old man's body found in Lumberton field
Teacher awards boy with autism 'most annoying' trophy
WATCH: The six venomous snakes in North Carolina
Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'
Show More
Trump attends D-Day ceremony in England
Cumberland County man comes forward as $344.6 million Powerball jackpot winner
CVS taking steps to stop gift card scammers
Sanford dancer takes stage as 'Cats' opens at DPAC
Watch out for the fake texts that seem to be from SunTrust Bank
More TOP STORIES News