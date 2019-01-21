'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly arrest rape suspect

A man is behind bars accused of breaking into a home before kidnapping, strangling, and raping a woman.

GASTON CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars accused of breaking into a home before kidnapping, strangling, and raping a woman who had a restraining order against him.

According to WSOC, Gaston County deputies went to the house to issue a subpoena and instantly knew something was wrong. Their suspicions were confirmed when a woman who greeted them at the door whispered, "Help me."

Sgt. Mickey Standford said the second the woman asked for help, officials went into investigation mode.

Deputies said the damage to the door looked like someone had kicked it in.

After entering the home and a short investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old Omar Adams.

He was charged with breaking and entering, first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.

Investigators said there were three children in the home during the attack.

They also said the restraining order against Adams was related to domestic violence.
