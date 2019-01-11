Hemp warehouse catches fire in Franklin County

A large warehouse full of hemp caught fire Friday in Franklin County.The warehouse is located on Highway 98 near Bunn, North Carolina.Chopper11 HD recorded video of dark smoke rising into the sky. Fire consumed a large part of the building which houses hemp--a variety of the cannabis plant.Firefighters from three counties worked to contain the fire.Franklin County investigators said nobody was injured in the fire, but it's unclear at this time how the fire started.