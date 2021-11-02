North Carolina bus driver dies after bus flips during crash with children inside

EMBED <>More Videos

NC bus driver dies after bus flips during crash with children inside

ZIRCONIA, N.C. -- School officials in North Carolina say a school bus driver is dead and four students were taken to a hospital after a crash.

Henderson County Public Schools officials say the crash happened Tuesday morning when the bus flipped as it traveled on Green River Road in Zirconia.

School officials say North Carolina Highway Patrol and medics responded and determined that the driver, Tina Gordon, was dead.

Officials say Gordon, a "beloved" bus driver from East Henderson High School, had been with county schools for 10 years.

The cause of her death is not yet known. Officials say the four students who were on the bus at the time were taken to hospitals for observation and evaluation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nctraffic fatalitiesschool bus accidentbusbus crashbus driverbus accident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News