Henderson Mexican restaurants reopen year after unsolved arson fires

By
HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morgan Lawhorne is back at work managing the new Habanero Grill in Henderson.

"It feels great. We're grateful to be here. A lot bigger, newer; we're just trying to grow into the new space right now," Lawhorne said.

Nine months ago, Habanero's old space was torched by an arsonist.

The culprit was seen on security video breaking into the Mexican restaurant and stealing money before setting it ablaze.

Surveillance image of arson suspect.



At the time, the restaurant had only been open for two months.

"I had no idea who would do such a thing. We were just making a name for ourselves," Lawhorne said.

Three weeks before Habanero's fire, authorities say an arsonist set fire to Mazatlan, another Mexican restaurant in town.

Authorities are still investigating to determine whether the two crimes are connected.

"It's devastating," said Saul Tavera, of Mazatlan restaurant.

Tavera and his wife, Amanda, manage Mazatlan's new location, which just reopened in downtown Henderson.

Canaday Greene is happy they're back.

"Every time I come they've been busy," Greene said.

The Taveras said it was a tough decision to reopen after two decades in business knowing their restaurant may have been targeted.

"You have to learn to forgive, let it go and move on with your life. You can't live in the past. And dwell on what happened. We are blessed to have the opportunity to have this space," Amanda Tavera said.

Both businesses said they want to expand to other locations, including rebuilding where they once stood.

If you have information about the person seen in the security video, call Crimestoppers at (252) 492-1925. There's a $2,000 cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hendersonvance countyncfyi restaurantsarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into North Carolina
Experts warn parents to keep young children off trampolines
VIDEO: Teen dragged around house in Hoke County home invasion
Woman's gun stolen after car keys taken from locked gym locker
Check these three things in your car before the cold arrives
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
Durham releases findings, recommendations after gas explosion
Show More
15-year-old dies from Smithfield crash that killed grandmother
Program teaches Wake County kids how to report child abuse
How floats for Raleigh Christmas Parade are made
Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing
NC 'Dreamers' nervously wait as Supreme Court hears DACA arguments
More TOP STORIES News