Henderson police searching for 86-year-old woman

A Silver Alert was issued late Friday night for 86-year-old Margaret Alston Ellis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Ellis is described as a 5'4 black woman with short gray hair last seen wearing church attire near 520 Radio Lane in Henderson.

The Silver Alert states a possible destination could be toward Windsor N.C.

Authorities describe Ellis' vehicle as a 2014 black Honda Civic with NC plate TPH3083.

Anyone with information about Margaret Alston Ellis should call Detective Wells at the Henderson Police Department at 252-492-0202.
