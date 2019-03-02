Henderson police searching for 86-year-old woman

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert was issued late Friday night for 86-year-old Margaret Alston Ellis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.Ellis is described as a 5'4 black woman with short gray hair last seen wearing church attire near 520 Radio Lane in Henderson.The Silver Alert states a possible destination could be toward Windsor N.C.Authorities describe Ellis' vehicle as a 2014 black Honda Civic with NC plate TPH3083.Anyone with information about Margaret Alston Ellis should call Detective Wells at the Henderson Police Department at 252-492-0202.