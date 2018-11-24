Henderson police searching for missing couple

Kesha Smith

Robert Bullock

Henderson police are looking for 36-year-old Kesha Smith and 40-year-old Robert Bullock. They were last seen driving a 2008 white Buick LaCrosse with registration AEM-7904.Smith was last seen on Nov. 16 during the morning hours on Dabney Drive in Henderson and was officially reported missing on Nov. 19.If anyone should have any information on the location of these individuals please contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141 or 252-492-0202. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, or use the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device.