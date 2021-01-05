18-year-old shot, killed in Henderson, police chief says

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old was killed in a Henderson shooting Monday evening, officials said.
According to the Henderson police chief, the man arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The man died from his injuries.
Police are investigating to determine the location of the shooting.
