Here's how many people are getting injured on e-scooters

We see them zipping through the streets of Raleigh and Durham and now we know how many people are getting injured while riding hundreds of e-scooters.

NCDMV records reveal that nearly three dozen people have been injured in scooter crashes in Raleigh and Charlotte, between early 2018 and May according to data reported by the Charlotte Observer.

The Charlotte Observer reported 19 people were injured in Raleigh and 16 were hurt in Charlotte.

Records also show 34 crashes resulted in "evident" injuries, including 15 in Charlotte and 17 in Raleigh.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro both had one crash with evident injuries.

In addition, Raleigh had five crashes and Charlotte had 18 crashes in which reports said injuries were possible.

The two cities combined for 17 crashes involving only property damage.

No deaths have been reported among the 82 crashes reported in the four cities, where officials have tried to develop rules for the scooters.
