ATLANTA, Georgia --A massive fire at an apartment complex last week had firefighters racing to the scene.
Part of their effort included tossing and catching children from a burning building.
"We did what we had to do and the thing is that everybody there knew what they had to do," said Capt. Jackie Peckrul, with DeKalb Fire and Rescue.
Peckrul told WGCL that the fire was a moment she would never forget.
"I started going up the ladder," she said. "My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down. But I got about halfway up there and here comes a baby down to my arms."
The baby had been tossed from a third-floor balcony.
"I don't really feel like a hero. I don't think any of us do. It's our job and we are so fortunate to work for DeKalb County, who prides training and equipment," Peckrul explained to WGCL. "We have a brotherhood here and we work really well together."